Ndume to philanthropists: Assist FG in addressing economic hardship amongst Nigerians

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno South Senator, and Senate Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume has called on well-to-do individuals, philanthropists and organizations to key into the Federal Government’ efforts by providing palliatives to Nigerians irrespective of political and ethnic considerations following removal of fuel subsidy.

Ndume was speaking yesterday in Maiduguri when flagging off distribution of tricycles commonly known as Jega, granding machines, sewing machines and other empowerment initiative such as scholarship scheme to cushion the economic hardship amongst some people in his constituency.

He said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state have been doing wonderfully well in addressing the plights of citizenry, even as he said, all hands must be on deck to ensure the less privileged ones in the society feel the impact of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

While presenting the items he purchased personally to some Youths, women groups, southern Borno APC party stakeholders and traditional District Heads in a move to enhance their business and agricultural activities,

Ndume, said, “the gesture reflects my commitment to empowering grassroots leaders and other members of Southern Borno so as to uplift the economic their prospects following removal of fuel subsidy.

“I want also appeal to well-to-do individuals, philanthropists and organizations to key into the Federal Government’ efforts by providing palliatives to Nigerians, because government cannot do it alone”.

The Senator however expressed his profound respect for the traditional institutions and emphasized their crucial role in preserving cultural heritage, peace building and maintaining social order.

He assured them of continued support, not only in terms of material assistance but also in advocating for policies that enhance the overall well-being of southern Borno senatorial district.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Hon. Bello Ayuba said, this was not the first time that Senator Ndume is presenting empowerment materials, as it has been a routine gesture.

He highlighted senator Ndume’s key achievements in poverty Alleviation, drilling of boreholes, construction of classroom blocks, job creation, agricultural inputs/ incentives, sponsorship of many bills, good representation and economic empowerment initiatives across the constituency. End