NDP convener, Okwereogu hails Ifoebu on PhD conferment 

The Convener, Niger Delta Patriots, NDP, Comrade Victor Okwereogu congratulated the immediate past Director, Directorate of Finance and Account of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Boc Ifoebu, on the successful conferment of his doctoral degree.

In a congratulatory message made available to Vanguard, Comrade Okwereogu, described the feat as the height of hard work, dedication, determination and sacrifice.

He said inter-alia : “ Sir, accept my felicitations on your recent conferment of PhD, in Development Economics from the prestigious Atlantic International University, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. It’s a clear evidence of hard work, dedication and resilience.

“ Air Vice-Marshal Ifoebu, is a refined combatant who has served the Nigerian Air Force meritoriously…And for him to still continue his educational pursuit despite his military achievements speaks volumes of his personal character.

“ After first degree, most persons quit educational pursuit, but Air Vice-Marshal Ifoebu is not most persons. He strives for the best and we are happy because you are a great asset to the Military and Nigerian people. We wish you the very best as you continue to serve our great country.”

While congratulating Air Vice-Marshal Ifoebu on his doctorate degree conferment, Dr. Okwereogu urged him not to relent his efforts to achieve academic excellence.