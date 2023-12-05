NDLEA seizes 478kg  illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says it seized 478 kilograms of various illicit substances in November.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances as including cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents drug traffickers, dealers, and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.”