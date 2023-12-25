NDLEA nabs 70-year-old grandma, her son for drug trafficking

By Kingsley Omonobi

A 70-year-old grandma, Selifat Funke Cole and her son, Babajide Ayorinde Cole, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, with 117.900kg of cannabis sativa.

The arrest followed the raiding of a house in the Mushin area of Lagos where the woman resides with her family.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi made this known yesterday while disclosing that the agency’s sniffer dogs uncovered cocaine in an India-bound shipment at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman said a consignment of spare parts that originated from Asaba, Delta and going to Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, India was intercepted.

He said NDLEA sniffer dogs were deployed to examine the spare parts on Wednesday, and were able to identify the particular shipment containing illicit drug concealment.

“A physical examination later confirmed to be cocaine measuring 200 grams,” Babafemi said.

Also, operatives in Delta on Monday, December 18, in a joint operation with the military, raided the home of a drug kingpin,Chukwuma Eneriku at Okanaro Street, Abbi town, where bags of cannabis weighing 353kg were recovered.

“The same day, NDLEA operatives in Enugu recovered bags of Indian hemp weighing 435.1kg in a warehouse located at Trans Ekulu, Enugu East local government area.

“In Edo, five persons dressed in NDLEA operational jackets were arrested with a fabricated gun and pistol carved from wood following intelligence that they were impersonating officers of the agency and conducting illegal operations.

Vanguard News