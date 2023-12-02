NDLEA destroys three acres cannabis farm in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto – The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has destroyed three acres of cannabis farm in Sayinna town, Sokoto State.

The Commandant, NDLEA Sokoto Command, Mr. Adamu Iro, disclosed this to journalists at a briefing held at the state command headquarters on Saturday.

He said that after intelligence gathering, the officers and men of the command swoop in to action to uproot the illegal crop planted in a maize farm and arrested the suspect.

The commandant further stated at the briefing that Sokoto has a history of farming marijuana, but with the current happenings, the state is trying to register itself as one of the states identified as producers of the illegal crop.

The 32-year-old suspect, Anas Sani Sayinna, while responding to a question from journalists, said he brought the seeds from Lagos six months ago.

“I call on my colleagues and those yet to engage in the cultivation of the drug-related crop to desist and engage in legal and meaningful ventures that will make them self reliant and successful.”