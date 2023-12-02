NDLEA destroys three acres of cannabis farm in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Friday destroyed three acres of cannabis farm in Sayinna town, Sokoto state.

The Commandant NDLEA Sokoto Command, Mr Adamu Iro disclosed this to journalists at a briefing held at the state command headquarters on Saturday.

He said, that after intelligence gathering, the officers and men of the command swooped in to action to uproot the illegal crop planted in a maize farm, and the suspect was arrested.

The commandant further stated at the briefing that, Sokoto has a history of farming Marijuana but with the current happening, the state is trying to register itself as one of the states identified as producers of the illegal crop.

The 32-year-old suspect Anas Sani Sayinna while responding to questions from Journalists said he brought the seeds from Lagos six month ago.

“I call on my colleagues and those yet to engage in the cultivation of the drug-related crop to desist, and engage in legal and meaningful ventures that will make them self-reliant and successful.” He said