NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seizes 1,458Kg drugs in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command says its operatives have arrested 103 suspects and seized 1,458 kg of illicit drugs in the state.

The state NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Samaila Danmallam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the arrest and seizure of the illicit drugs were made in December.

Danmallam said the 103 arrested suspects represented both drug traffickers, dealers, and drug users.

He explained that the illicit substances included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,458.709 kilograms.

He disclosed that 26 illicit drug joints were dismantled, while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within December.

Danmallam said the arrests were part of the command’s efforts to combat the drug scourge in the state through drug demand reduction activities.

“We carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state to enlighten the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and its illicit trafficking.

The commander said the fight against illicit drugs remained a collective responsibility and appealed for timely and useful information for prompt action. (NAN)

Vanguard News