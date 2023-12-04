NDE partners UYAN to train, empower unemployed youths across Nigeria

National Directorate Of Employment (NDE) Collaborates with Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria, (UYAN) to train and empower Nigeria unemployed youth in skills acquisition.

In the meeting of National Directorate of Employment NDE and Unemployed Youth Association(UYAN) held at NDE headquarters Office in Wuse zone(1) in Abuja.

The National Directorate Of Employment has agreed to partner with the Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria, (UYAN) to train and empower Unemployed youth in skills acquisition in every states across Nigeria and FCT.

While congratulating the new elected president of UYAN, Comrade Casmir Irekamba, Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu urged him to enlighten and conscientize the youth on good behaviour and character to make use of the advantages of the training and empowerment program.

DG of NDE noted that the scheme is aimed at imparting skills on unemployed youth in order to enable them become skilled and proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively towards the economic growth of Nigeria either as self-employed or wage employed.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is crucial that we invest in our youths, providing you with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive and succeed. he said.

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu announces allotment of some slots to Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria (UYAN) across the state and FCT, while he assures the president of the Unemployed youth association of nigeria, Comrade Casmir Irekamba of his agency’s continuous collaboration and support to UYAN to reduce youth unemployment rate in Nigeria

The partnership and collaboration of NDE and UYAN to train and empowerment of unemployed youth in skills acquisition across the states and FCT starts immediately, the DG assures.

Comrade Casmir Irekamba, President of Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria thank the director general of National Directorate of Employment for granting his request by allotting some slots and quotas to UYAN, as he promised that his leadership will monitor and supervise the training and empowerment program for the Unemployed youths across the state of the federation to ensure the desired results is achieved.

Comrade Irekamba uses the medium to Urge federal government to allocate more funds to National Directorate Of Employment since it’s mandate is for employment and empowerment in particular the youth.

According to him youth unemployment is critical and crucial in Nigeria presently, therefore federal government should pay more attention to strengthen and allocate more fund to NDE hence the youth are prime beneficiaries of their mandate.