NDDC restates commitment to accelerate development of Niger Delta develop – Chairman

Mr Chiedu Ebie, the Chairman, Governing Board, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the commission is poised to fast-track development of the Niger Delta region.

Ebie spoke at a send-forth held for retired staff of the Commission.

This is contained in a statement issued by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the newly inaugurated board had committed towards accelerating the region’s development to enable the people to benefit democratic dividends.

“So, we intend to put in our best to ensure that we change the narrative concerning the NDDC and the perception about the Niger Delta out there.

“But more importantly, we need to work as a team to bring the much-needed development to the region.

“The current governing board of NDDC is committed to quickening the pace of development of the Niger Delta region,” he said.

Ebie commended the retired NDDC Directors for the decades of meritorious service they gave to the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

In his remark, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku urged both serving and retired staff of the commission to see NDDC as their common patrimony that must be protected.

According to him, the commission acknowledges the importance of recognising and rewarding the efforts of members of staff and retirees.

“So, I tagged this event ‘The Unbroken Chain’ because NDDC is a family.

“Even those who have retired must be respected and promoted for sacrificing the best of their lives for the success of NDDC.

“I commend the retired directors and pledge that NDDC governing board will ensure that all their outstanding benefits were paid as soon as possible,” he assured the retirees.

Earlier, the NDDC Director, Administration and Human Resources, Mr Patrick Ekade, said the send-off was a landmark event being the first time the commission was formally celebrating its retirees.

He said the current NDDC management thought it wise to make the retirement process seamless, going by the recently introduced Federal Government eight-year retirement policy for directors.

“The eight-year retirement policy of the Federal Government makes it imperative that many directors in the commission retired in one go.

“The honour the NDDC is bestowing on the retirees is to give hope to the serving staff that NDDC celebrates its retirees,” Ekade said.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, the former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Mr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, thanked the NDDC board and management for recognising their contributions and celebrating them even in retirement.