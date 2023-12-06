NDDC moves to strengthen national  food security 

By Jimitota Onoyume

To step up food security in the country the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is set to collaborate with major farmers across member states of the commission.

Director of Agriculture and Fisheries in the commission , Mrs Winifred Madume disclosed this during a tour of some major farms in Sapele area of Delta state. They are Adventium Songhai Delta Nigeria Limited, Emmppek Farms and Okemute Farms.

She said the tour was to assess facilities and readiness of the farms to key into the initiative of the commission.

“In this regard, NDDC is interfacing with the identified farm holdings in the region on their challenges, areas of needs.

“NDDC’s working tour is to explore areas of collaboration and mainly on how to absorb agro-allied trainees in addition to organising necessary trainings for prospective farmers, particularly interested retirees.

“Right now, this NDDC programme is going on simultaneously in Imo, Abia, Edo and Ondo States, among others, and at the end of the day, we will collate our various field reports and make our presentations to the Group Managing Director for action, all in the bid to ensure food security in the region and Nigeria at large”.

Continuing, she said the food security programme of the commission was an initiative of the Managing Director of the commission, Dr Samuel Igbuku.

In their separate comments , the Managing Director Emmppek farms , Dr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua and the Chief Executive of Adventium Songhai Delta , Nigeria limited , Mr. Isaac Oghogho, hailed the initiative of the commission , saying it would consolidate the agro-allied sector in the country .

Audu-Ohwavborua also urged the federal government to encourage consumption of local farm produce.