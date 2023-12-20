NCoS Katsina recaptures escapee inmates

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Katsina State Command has recaptured two inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre on October 17th, 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Najibullah Idris, disclosed that following the escape, a joint search party was immediately formed with sister security agencies.

Their efforts first, led to the recapture of Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, also known as Abba Kala, shortly after their escape.

Najibullah however noted that before recapturing the second fugitive, the NCoS Katsina Command deployed its advanced e-tracking technology and employed both overt and covert intelligence gathering.

These combined efforts paid off yesterday, December 19th, 2023, with the apprehension of the second escapee, Musa Isah, in Kaduna metropolis.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Correctional Service, Katsina State Command wishes to inform the general public that there is no cause for alarm as both escapees are now in custody.

“The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni, through the Controller of Corrections Katsina State Command, Muhammad Abdulmumin Haruna, appreciates the effort of the search team and further assures the public of the NCoS continuous resolve to secure all Custodial Centres.”

Vanguard News