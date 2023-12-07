NCDMB, stakeholders laud indigenous firm for local content devt

L-R Anthony Obilo, GM, Government and External Relations MG VOWGAS Representing Godwin Ozomor, MD, MG VOWGAS; Engr Mofe Megbele. Manager, Stakeholder Engagement and Government Relation, NCDMB and Timothy Stephen Fabrication Engineer, MG Vowgas during a facility tour of the Company in Port Harcourt by Oil and Gas stakeholders/delegates of the 12th Practical Nigerian Content Forum.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in collaboration with other stakeholders has commended an indigenous company, MG Vowgas Group for its commitment to local content.

Speaking during a facility tour at MGVowgas, Port Harcourt, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote commended the host company for its commitment to the mandate of the board.

Represented by the Manager, Stakeholders Engagement and Government Relations, NCDMB, Mofe Megbele, Wabote disclosed that the facility tour was part of activities to mark this year’s ‘Practical Nigerian Content Forum’ organised by the Board in collaboration with other consulting firms.

He said it was an engagement with the oil players, both the oil companies and contractors, and service providers, who came together to brainstorm on developing the oil and gas sector.

“We are here today, on a sight visit and facility tour at MGVowgas Limited. This visit is part of the conference that was closed out yesterday starting from Monday, December 4 -7, called the Practical Nigerian Content Forum.

“The purpose is to brainstorm on the way forward as developing the oil and gas sector is concerned. This particular episode is the 12th since the inception of the board over 12 years ago. We started the event at our Headquarters in Bayelsa State.

“It’s a programme where the oil players, both the oil companies and contractors, service providers come together to brainstorm on developing the sector. If there are new innovations and ideas in the oil sector, everybody comes together to say what they know concerning it”.

Wabote explained “As at the last time we came here for the commissioning of the Heat Treatment Furnace and Dish Head Forming Machine, MGVowgas mentioned that for the years they have 2million man-hours without any injury or incident and they record has still been built in since October when we were here.

“MGVowgas has really come a long way and the board has played a major role in bringing them to where they are today. They have shown themselves to be a formidable company when it comes to engineering procurement construction and commissioning, and that’s why the board chose them for this facility visit because they have alot to showcase to the oil and gas sector”, he added.

Earlier in his address, the Group Managing Director of MG Vowgas, Mr Godwin Izomor explained that their facility is an indigenous engineering procurement construction installation and commissioning company striving to make a mark in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

Represented by General Manager of MGVowgas, responsible for government and external Relations, Anthony Obilo, Izomor commended the commitment of NCDMB under the leadership of Simbi Wabote, in driving indigenous local expertise in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, which he said has become a role model for other African countries to emulate and copy.