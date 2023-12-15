NCDMB: Omatsola Ogbe resumes as ES, charges staff on performance

By By Udeme Akpan

THE new Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe, has assumed duties.

Ogbe was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, replacing Engr. Simbi Wabote, who had served in the same capacity for seven and half years.

At a meeting with the Directors and management of the Board, yesterday, at NCDMB’s Abuja liaison office, Ogbe received a high-level briefing on the Board’s projects and initiatives.

In his remarks, the new NCDMB boss lauded the achievements recorded by the agency, especially the human capacity development programme, which had produced Nigerians who now provide high-tech services in other African oil-producing countries.

Commenting on the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap which had recorded 54 percent achievement in the 6th year of implementation, Ogbe said consultants would be invited to certify the performance and metrics, to give it more authenticity.

He charged senior officials of the Board to continue delivering high performance in their various roles, to sustain the Board’s premium position. He also indicated the need for the Board to carry out sensitization programmes to key stakeholders in cities across Nigeria on the opportunities created by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development, NOGICD, Act.“Ogbe also harped on the need for the Board to work closely with its contractors to speed up the delivery of its projects, including the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks, targeted at realizing set objectives.