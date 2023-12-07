By Obas Esiedesa

Power generation companies, GenCos, yesterday, disclosed that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc paid only 28.3 percent of total invoice in the September payment circle, warning that the companies may be unable to continue current power generation level.

Speaking in Abuja at the Association of Power Generation Companies, APGC, end of year get together, the CEO, Dr Joy Ogaji noted that the money paid to the GenCos was not even enough to pay for gas used by the generation plants.

With gas payments contributing about 80 percent of GenCos cost, Dr. Ogaji wondered where the companies are expected to raise the capital to pay salaries and other operating expenses.

She said: “As we wind down the year 2023, with a renewed hope for 2024, GenCos need to re-strategize and position themselves for a sustainable path, GenCos must be intentional and focused.

“This is because total debt to total assets at book value influences both the profitability and riskiness of the firm.

Profitability is determined by the efficient management of the broader measure of liquidity, working capital, and its narrower measure.

“The liquidity squeeze on the market and the inability of NBET to handle payments to the GenCos in accordance with the power purchase agreements is something worthy of pondering”.

She noted that the “impacts of this dire situation for the GenCos is that they are faced with: Lack of necessary funding for their operations, such as acquiring spare parts and equipment for the power generation stations.

“Discontinued investors’ confidence: market settlement has continued to nosedive gradually with every passing month.