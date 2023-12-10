NBA honours LP National Chairman, Abure, dedicates award to youths

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Barrister Julius Abure was over the weekend honoured by the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in recognition of his contribution to the advancement of humanity where he dedicated the award to the youths and Millions of Nigerians who are desirous of a progressive country.

He said the challenges of the country and seeming insensitivity of political leaders to this led to the ‘Obidient’ movement that tried to democratically take over government in Nigeria.

According to him, “I want to say clearly that this award is one of the most cherished; most appreciated and would remain indelible in my heart.

“It is generally believed that the numerous challenges of our country emanated from poor leadership and I’m sure that was what prompted the Obidient Movement for a new struggle for a new Nigeria.

“I therefore dedicate this award to millions of Nigerians who are desirous of a leadership that is purposeful, a leadership that will be dedicated to the economic growth and development of Nigeria, a leadership that will have the courage to fight poverty, fight hunger, fight unemployment, a leadership that will be passionate about the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“I also want to dedicate this award to the Judiciary, a judiciary that will be courageous and can speak truth to power, a judiciary that will give vent to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, a judiciary that will stand firm and truly reflect the last hope of the common man, a judiciary that will damn the consequences and deliver judgment in the interests of the downtrodden and the violently abused.

Abure berated President Bola Tinubu on his style of leadership which he said was outdated and condemned his approval for a delegation of 1411 persons to attend the recent Climate Change conference in United Arab Emirates where he said N880m was squandered in the process in a poverty ridden country as Nigeria.

“It is obvious that the government of President Tinubu and the APC are not willing to depart from the circumstances that have plugged the nation into economic quagmire in the past.

“How can a country that is borrowing money to pay workers’ wages, a country plagued by insecurity, battered by power collapse where investors are exiting the country by the day fritter away such a humongous amount of resources on a jamboree?

“Nigerians have made their point and they are aware that the nation’s salvation lies with the Labour Party as we approach subsequent elections, ” Abure also said.

The Chief Judge of the State, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, Chief Judge of Edo State who presented the award said the LP National Chairman’s contribution to Nigeria democracy should be emulated by all.

Chairman, Dinner Committee, Barrister Timothy Obamedo-Woghiren lauded Comrade Abure’s virtue as a humble, committed clean and clear headed gentleman who has always wanted the best for the country from University days as classmates.