Navy nabs 28 suspected oil thieves in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 28 suspects have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team (COT) with 527,810 litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, FOB, Igbokoda, Ondo State, Captain Wasuku Alushi, said the suspects were arrested for stealing the crude oil offshore in the Awoye riverine community in Ilaje council of the state.

Alushi said that “We intercepted a wooden Boat, popularly known as “Cotonou Boat” laden with approximately 12,000 liters of crude oil around Ilepte offshore at Awoye riverine community in Ilaje.

“Based on credible intelligence, our men of the Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and illegal oil bunkering team intercepted a large wooden boat popularly known as cotonou boat and 11 men on ground tran-shipping the suspected stolen crude into another boat as the first Cotonou boat was taking in water.”

“Two other speedboats were also arrested alongside the wooden boat.”

“On 7th of December, 2023, a 15000 Metric Ton Vessel, MT Vinnalaris 1 Lagos, laden with about 515,870 litres of stolen crude oil and 17 suspects were arrested 7 nautical miles, off the coast of Awoye Riverine Community, while actively siphoning crude oil from a wellhead operated by CONOIL at Ebesan Oil Field.

The Commanding Officer noted that the mandate of the base was to serve as a force multiplier for the Western Naval Command (WNC) in furtherance of its policing duties, particularly anti-COT and illegal bunkering.

Alushi added that the base is operationally responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral MB Hassan.

He reiterated the commitment of the base to stamp out the menace of COT and other crimes in Igbokoda and its environs.

The suspects and exhibits, according to him, “would be handed over to the appropriate agency of government for further action.