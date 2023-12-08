Navy nabs 17 over 15m litres of crude oil theft

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Fob, IGBOKODA in Ondo State detected and arrested 17 suspects in the early hours of Thursday, December 7, at about 3 a.m., aboard a 77-meter-long Motor Tanker (MT) VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS.

The vessel, with 17 crew members onboard at the time of arrest, was caught engaging in the illegal siphoning of crude oil from one of the well heads at the EBESAN oil field, about 7 nautical miles off the coast of Awoye riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The apprehension of the vessel was based on credible intelligence received by the Base regarding the illegal activities of crude oil thieves at the location, prompting the deployment of FOB IGBOKODA personnel to enforce the arrest of the vessel and her crew.

The Anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team of FOB IGBOKODA approached MT VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS; the two boats attached to the vessel fled on sighting the naval personnel, confirming the engagement of the vessel in illegality.

On arrival at the scene, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, discovered that the vessel was actively involved in siphoning crude oil from both sides of the well head.

Consequently, upon further search and interrogation, it was revealed that the vessel had onboard 17 crew members of Nigerian nationality.

The vessel’s storage capacity is about 15,000 metric tonnes, and at the time of arrest, she had loaded about 500 metric tonnes of crude oil.

Speaking to journalists in Igbokoda, Ondo State, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, the Flag Officer Commanding, stated that details of the ship’s ownership have been provided, and an investigation is underway to bring the owner to book.

He said, “The Navy has redoubled its efforts to fight criminality in our waters, particularly crude oil theft.

“Based on credible intelligence and suspicious movements detected by our sensors, our quick reaction team was dispatched to the area, where they found a vessel siphoning crude oil from double channels into her tanks.

“This vessel is almost as long as a football field and can carry 15 million liters, translating to about 95,000 barrels. If successful or loaded 14 times, it could have taken the whole production of Nigeria in a day. So the fight against oil theft is real.”

The FOC further states that most of the oil theft witnessed in Nigeria is offshore, and 14 of this type of theft could dry up a day’s production.

Speaking with one of the suspects, 43-year-old Engineer Bobole Wisdom, he stated, “They were having engine problems and called on me; after fixing it, they retained me.

“It has only been two weeks, and this is my first operation with them.”