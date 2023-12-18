Navy begins construction of two warships in Lagos

Admiral Superintendent of naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Bolaji Orederu (l), presenting an award to one of the civilian staff of NDL

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigeria Navy has disclosed that it had begun construction of two additional warships: Seaward Defence Boats, SDB, to complement the 31 metres first warship it constructed locally, in Nigeria

The additional warships: SDBs 4 and 5, like the SDB 3, will also be constructed at the Naval Dockyard, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Limited, NDL Rear Admiral Bolaji Orederu, made the disclosure at the NDL’s maiden dinner and award night, which was part of the annual end-of-year activities to celebrate an eventful year.

By the way, the Seaward Defence Boat is designed to detect and attack hostile submarines, including midget submarines in inshore waters, such as the approaches to large ports

Giving projections for the coming year, he said, “We are really excited about 2024. We are ready because we have a lot at hand. We have the Seaward Defence Boats 4 and 5 which the Navy has contracted to us and we have started the process of building, I know that by God’s grace, very soon, we will be inviting the whole world to witness the commissioning of those two ships under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

“The year 2023 has been wonderful for the NDL. First of all, we have a CNS who has paid a lot of attention to the NDL and has given us tremendous support. So, a lot of things we ought to do are being done now, because we are getting support. We are getting a lot of equipment from the Naval headquarters, as well as funding. So, things are picking up”.

The End-of-Year Dinner Party and Award Ceremony which according to him was inspired by the CNS, was aimed at promoting strategic relationships and good comradeship amongst the NDL and its numerous friends and partners from Sister Services, government and private agencies and friends.

He further explained that “ the event aims to strengthen the bonds between the personnel of the Yard and their counterparts in these agencies, building trust and rewarding excellence while unwinding from the stress of a very eventful year.

“Indeed, I am convinced that this event will promote the growth of collaboration between the Yard and other institutions with shared responsibilities, interests and goals within the Navy, Armed Forces of Nigeria and the general public and assist us in achieving our collective objectives and mandates”.

Other activities held earlier to celebrate the year 2023, included medical rhapsody, the Admiral Superintendent’s maiden Volleyball Tournament, the Thanksgiving Padre Hour, Jumat Service and the NDL Staff Games evening.

The End of Year Dinner party and award Night featured a cultural display, Karaoke, eating and dancing competitions, mimicking and awards presentation to deserving NDL staff.