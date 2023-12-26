Naval Chief, Ogalla salutes troops over ‘immense sacrifice, dedication in defence of Nigeria’

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has acknowledged the gallant troops for their immense sacrifice, dedication, steadfastness, and loyalty in defence of the nation.

The Naval Chief made this known in a video message to troops on Monday, December 25, 2023. He congratulated the troops for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came their way.

He said, “Let me, on behalf of officers, ratings, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, acknowledge you, our gallant troops, for your immense sacrifice, dedication, steadfastness, and loyalty in defence of our fatherland.

“I greet your beloved families for their patience, perseverance, and unwavering support for you. Your service to our country is paramount to the general well-being and security of Nigeria and, indeed, of all its citizens.

“Let me assure you that the Nigerian Navy is committed to your welfare and the continuous provision and necessary materials and logistics for the successful execution of your assigned tasks.

“Know that the nation is strongly behind you, and above all, the Almighty God is your helper. Once again. I wish you, Fairwinds, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead, Nigerian Navy. Onward together.

