NavaBwoy tells stories with pain, glory

NavaBwoy, with real name as Okeowo Oluwatobi Sunday, has vowed to wow his fans all over the world with his incoming EP titled Pain and Glory.

The 27-year-old artiste made the promise while hosting journalists in his Lagos mansion on December 26, 2023.

The powerful vocalist seized the opportunity to speak about his origin and how he ventured into music.

I had passion for music at a very young age but started music as a career in 2020 and I can say it wasn’t an easy ride but thank god for life.

Music has been passion for me like I said earlier never thought of having that as my profession or as a source of income but there’s this deep love I had for music. I started writing lyrics in a notebook trying to find my melody and rhythm before I started going to the studio at all. I have been doing that for years I knew then this is a talent and can’t be hidden, I have to showcase it to the world then I accepted this as my profession to earn a living and the journey started.

Every of my song is the best. For me it is hard to choose a favorite song, you can verify by listening to all my work.

Expect the unexpected you can’t even skip a track, trust me, I put in a lot in this project, track 1 to 6 was straight fire. I vibe differently.

Pain and glory. I gave it that title because I’m talking about life experiences in this EP. It’s a journey of life for me an experience that’s written down to be a song.

It’s all love from that end. God bless everyone supporting Navabwoy

What should your fans expect from you in 2024 in terms of collaboration and other things you have in store for them.

Expect to see me at the top with my sound. I’m taking over, watch out for Navabwoy out there.

Are you in a relationship? No.