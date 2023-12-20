National Security: Naval Chief assures of training, retraining of personnel 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has assured officers and ratings of the force of the commitment of the Naval Headquarters to ensure their training and retraining to enable the force discharge its core mandate of securing the nation.

The Naval Chief gave the assurance Wednesday during the graduation ceremony of the Outriders Course 7/2023 at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi.

Vice Admiral Ogalla, who was represented by the Naval Provost Marshal, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, commended the Commandant of the school and his team, as well as the graduands, saying, “The successful training of the graduating outriders is a clear manifestation of your hard work and commendable dedication to duty.

“The graduation also demonstrates your painstaking sacrifices and willingness to contribute your own quota in the provost department and the Nigerian Navy.

“I assure you of the continuous support of the Naval Headquarters and the provost department in the discharge of your core mandate of training and retraining of Naval officers and ratings in provost duties.”

Earlier, Commandant of the school, Commodore Mohammad Salisu, who noted the support provided to the school by the Naval Chief and others, said, “While the course lasted, efforts were made to train the students on riding and dispatch duties in line with global best practices.

“It is worthy to note that both theoretical and practical methodologies were used to train these students. Some of the subjects taught during the course include; Health Safety and Environment (HSE), Highway Code and Traffic Regulations amongst others.

“This is designed to ensure the school produces the best riders in the Nigerian Navy and within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

The Chief Instructor of the School, Lieutenant Commander Ephraim Ugbana, stated that a total of 15 students were nominated for the course, after intensive screening.

He said, “All 15 students resumed and commenced training on October, 2023. However, due to the rigorous and physical nature of the course, one student was returned to Unit on medical grounds. Today, 14 outriders have successfully completed the training.

“I am pleased to state that all 14 students were found worthy in character and in learning to graduate from this citadel of learning. The students are graduating today with a class average of 87.4 per cent consisting of nine first-class and five second-class.”

Vanguard News