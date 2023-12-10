National Orthopaedic Hospital MD, Ugbodaga, wins, dedicates award to Tinubu, FMOH

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital, Benin City, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga has been honoured and decorated at the prestigious Ba Global Awards held in Benin City.

He was honoured with the “Outstanding Personality of the Year Award” in an event that witnessed attendance by development stakeholders in the state.

Ugbodaga was honoured alongside other distinguished personalities, which included the Coordinator of Home for the Needy Foundation, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho in charge of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Edo State, the Edo State Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers, Mrs. Violet Oghogho Olumese, Chairman, National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, Comrade Moses Agwinede Joseph and other high profile community leaders and activists.

Ugbodaga is a former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch and was recently confirmed by President Bola Tinubu as the substantive Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Benin City.

He was honoured for his track records of preeminent leadership, with regards to his contributions to youth and women empowerment, humanitarian activities and peace promotion in Nigeria.

In his acceptance, Ugbodaga who was represented by the Director of Operations of Health Support Initiative (HSI), a Non-Governmental Organization, Comrade Segun Bode Adedeji dedicated the award to God and vowed to continue the giant strides he has made in empowering humanity through his humanitarian activities in the past 25 years.

Besides, he dedicated his award to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he equated him to Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, “the man who is laying a genuine foundation for the transformation of Nigeria.

“While I am deeply grateful for this recognition, I am acutely aware of some of the prevailing challenges we face as a country. I restate my commitment to do more towards joining hands with patriots to solving them by keying into the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially as it affects the health sector as well as the 4-point agenda for the health sector as recently unveiled by the two ministers in charge of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate and Dr. Tunji Alausa.

According to Ugbodaga, “I am proud to accept the “Outstanding Personality of the Year Award 2023”. The recognition means a lot to me because it is a bold statement by Ba Global on how they view what I have been doing over the years to contribute my quota to nation building. This award, coming on the last day of the 2023 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria underpins a commitment to ensuring that GBV which undermines the health, dignity, security and autonomy of its victims and yet remains shrouded in a culture of silence is dealt a final blow, noting also the role of youths in national development and prosperity”.

The Maxillofacial Surgeon stated that, “For me, this award is a pat on the back and it is certain to inspire me to do more in the coming years for youths, women and the underserved in our society. Awards like this stand as a constant reminder that the road ahead might be long, arduous and torturous, but it is one worth travelling for the sake of the present and future generations of Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion”.

“It also reminds us that positive change is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity not only in the political space but also in the health sector. Together, we can face the challenges of our time with stoical courage and a shared vision for a better tomorrow”.