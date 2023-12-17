NANS raises alarm over fake edible items

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed concern over the increase in fake edible items in the country, and wondered what the National Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, is doing to stem the tide.

The student body, in a statement by the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, called on the federal government to probe the activities of the agency.

It added that there seemed to be a sort of collusion between the perpetrators of the criminal act and some eggs in the agency.

“It is so appalling and barbaric that several adulterated edible items are now the most sold items in our markets. We have seen and received several reports and complaints about reduced qualities of these items and this is most shameful, as we have a regulating body for food, drugs and other related items in this country that has deviated from administering their duties effectively, to doing something else we cannot describe. And to make issues worse, is the fact that, these fake products also carries registration numbers allegedly issued by NAFDAC.

“Consumption of these items, which has been rendered inedible, has been proven to be a leading cause in major health conditions like; heart diseases, liver problems, kidney diseases, paralysis and lots more.

“However, we will not keep quiet on pressing issues like this and we shall make it a point of responsibility to ensure the agency rises up to their duties and do what is right and expected of them. To this effect, we are therefore calling on the Federal Government to probe the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) under the leadership of Professor Moji Adeyeye, as this is a time we need them to engage all available resources, manpower and machinery to ensure this dastardly act is stopped and the evil perpetrators are brought to justice, before more damages would be done to consumers.

“Conclusively, we will love to register this on a good note that, should any student under the aegis of NANS, suffer from any form of food poisoning or develop chronic diseases due to consumption of fake products, the association shall hold NAFDAC responsible.”