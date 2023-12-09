NANS opposes 18 extra months for medical students of AAU, Ekpoma

…Decries over bloated admission process

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed opposition to the decision of the management of the Ambrose Alli University, AAU, to compel 300 level medical students to do additional 18 months before proceeding to 400 level.

According to the Senate President, NANS, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, on Friday, the decision by the school authority was not only unfair but a breach of the right of the affected students.

“It is with profound dismay that we address the reprehensible actions taken by Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State to force medical students to spend an additional 18 months before they can progress to 400 level.

“The alleged compulsory undertaking imposed on 300-level Medicine and Surgery students, compelling them to sign an agreement for an additional 18-month programme while they wait for available slots to progress to 400-level, is not only an affront to the principle of fairness but a gross injustice to the affected students.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) expresses unequivocal resentment towards the stringent undertaking that not only imposes a financial burden on the students but also curtails their right to peaceful assembly and protest. It is disheartening to learn that students are coerced into committing to an extended programme under circumstances that are shrouded in administrative malfeasance and corruption.

“The reported admission of over 700 students into a programme with a quoted capacity of 50 students raises serious concerns about the integrity of the institution’s admission process. Such overcrowding and academic competition, driven by corruption, is detrimental to the quality of education provided and places undue pressure on the students.

“The policy outlined in the student handbook, which mandates the withdrawal of a student for failing one out of three courses in a professional examination, coupled with the decision to halt admissions into the Medicine programme for over three years, demonstrates a lack of foresight and proper planning by the university administration. This cumulative impact has left medical students grappling with challenges that are a direct consequence of administrative shortcomings.

“Consequently, NANS calls on Ambrose Alli University to immediately review and rescind the compulsory undertaking imposed on the affected medical students. The university’s commitment to providing quality education should be reflected in policies that prioritize the welfare and academic progression of students rather than subjecting them to unjust and burdensome conditions.

“We demand transparency and accountability from the university authorities in addressing the reported issues and seek assurance that the welfare of the affected students will be a top priority. The right to peaceful assembly and protest is fundamental in any democratic society, and attempts to stifle this right are unacceptable.

“In solidarity with the affected students, NANS pledges to closely monitor the situation and take necessary actions to ensure that justice prevails. We urge the university management to engage in constructive dialogue with student representatives to address these grievances promptly.

“Nigerian students deserve an educational environment that upholds the principles of fairness, justice, and quality education. We will not tolerate any form of oppression or injustice against our fellow students.”