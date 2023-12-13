NANS condemns gruesome killing of Delta polytechnic students, calls for justice

The national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the gruesome killing of Mr. Ishie Abraham,a student of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The national leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the gruesome killing of Mr. Ishie Abraham,a student of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara, allegedly by his landlord.

The victim, Ishie Abraham, was a final-year student of the Department of Computer Science.

A statement by NANS‘ factional president,Comrade Rioborue Deniran,on Wednesday night,called on security authorities, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, and the state government,to urgently seek justice for the deceased.

The students’ body,in the statement, expressed heartfelt sympathy to the polytechnic community, especially the immediate family and friends of the deceased.

It said it was committed to ensuring justice in the tragic incident.

“We call for calm and orderliness among our students, while urging the police to make immediate arrests and prosecute the culprit(s).

“We strongly discourage any involvement in criminal activities, as the leadership of NANS will never tolerate any form of injustice against our students. None of us should be a victim of such a tragic fate,”the body said.

Vanguard News