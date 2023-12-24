Nancy Ladeinde highlights Nigeria’s potential of storytelling

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nancy Ladeinde, a sustainability communication researcher and educator has shared thoughts on how storytelling can be utilized to drive a sustainable future for the nation.

Speaking at a briefing recently, Ladeinde said that the quest for sustainable development, Nigeria stands at a pivotal crossroads, adding that the utilization of narratives, or stories, as a transformative tool presents an unconventional yet potent approach to navigating the complexities of sustainability in the nation.

She says, “This scholarly article explores the efficacy of storytelling in shaping Nigeria’s sustainable trajectory, emphasizing the profound impact of narratives on societal values, policy formulation, and community engagement. Nigeria concurrently grapples with extensive poverty amidst extensive wealth. While Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest oil exporter nominally boasts the continent’s biggest GDP, over 40 percent of people subsist below the poverty line (World Bank 2020).”

The expert identifies that the country’s 200 million citizens span over 250 ethnic groups with distinct languages, histories, values, livelihoods, and identities.

“Storytelling is deeply rooted in African culture and has been an effective way of passing values from generation to generation. Nigerian culture is rich in storytelling, ranging from age-old folktales of its many ethnic groups to the current flourishing literary, artistic, and film industries.”

She disclosed that Nigeria is confronted with sustainability issues such as pollution, climate change effects, and environmental degradation.

Ladeinde posits that using storytelling as a tool can encourage individuals’ awareness, participation, and action towards sustainability.

“A great percentage of millennials grew up listening to didactic tales or watching “Tales by

Moonlight,” which aired on the Nigerian Television Authority,”

“This art form has been properly infused into the school curriculum through books about diverse ethnic groups and cultures, using the wise tortoise to impart morals.

“Stories have been a powerful tool for understanding and connecting with Nigerian culture, tradition, and history, as most African countries boast a rich tapestry of oral traditions and cultural heritage,’ she noted.

Ladeinde goes on to explain that the power of storytelling lies in its ability to captivate, educate, and inspire its audience – prominent features needed to address the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

She speaks: “To solve global problems at the grassroots level, local context is key. Nigerian stories reflect a wide range of cultural experiences that will bring context to sustainable practices.

Traditional mediums like songs, parables, and dance remain powerful ways to relay messages and call to action rooted in indigenous wisdom.”

She mentioned that sustainability storytelling can be easily woven into ceremonies, festivals, community events and more – gatherings where environmental advocates can share stories to foster sustainability.

“From comic books to Nollywood films, stories can highlight solutions already in progress and inspire more grassroots action,” she said.

The expert stated that entrepreneurs will motivate audiences to get involved. Nigeria is the hub of creatives, with youth accounting for over 60% of the population. Their creative stories can impart values of conservation, resilience, and environmental stewardship.

Ladeinde stated that as a renowned creative hub, Nigeria has what it takes to unleash its storytelling capital for sustainability progress, by funding storytelling projects, workshops, campaigns and more, impact can be accelerated.