Naira scarcity not attempt to make Nigerians suffer – FG

The Federal Government says the current naira scarcity nationwide is not an attempt to make Nigerians unable to access cash and suffer.

Speaking at a press briefing on President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s achievements in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was working to ensure Nigerians have access to new notes.

His words: “The government is aware that there is this cry by Nigerians of the scarcity of Naira notes and CBN is already working in that direction and new notes and more and new notes will be produced.

“And Nigerians will have more money to spend..”

“It is not a deliberate policy to stifle Nigerians or take Naira out of Nigerians like during the Emiefele days.”

He also stated that President Bola Tinubu is taking the necessary steps and is optimistic that 2024 will be better for Nigerians.

