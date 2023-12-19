NAFDAC: ‘Our mother died for nothing’  Late Dora Akunyili’s son

Former Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili ‘briefing newsmen on the dissolution of EXCOF

Edozie Akunyili, son of a former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, late Dora Akunyili, has expressed grief over the failure of the sacrifices his parents to pay off in Nigeria.

Edozie made this assertion in a statement via his X (formerly Twitter) handle in the wake of outrage over the growing prevalence of counterfeit consumer goods in markets and stores across the country.

He stated, “Exactly. Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family and yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it?

“We would give anything to have our parents with us but Naija moves on with corruption and impunity from the top down seen as normalcy.

“Sadly, she died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous.

“When I see all the lies, corruption and dirty politics, it pains me that we lost our mother for nothing! Was it worth it?”

Recall that Dora Akunyili died at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014 after a two-year battle with uterine cancer.