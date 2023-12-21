NAFDAC clarifies registration status of 4 regulated products

Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Thursday debunked an online report claiming that the Agency was watching while the manufacturers of certain products flaunt expired licenses.

NAFDAC which says the report was far from the truth in a press statement made available to Vanguard explained that on the directive of the Director General, Prof. Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs of the Agency investigated the erroneous claims and discovered that the registration status of all the four products mentioned in the write-up are valid.

The statement read in parts, “For the avoidance of doubt, Cway Drinking Water, Eva Premium Table Water, Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder, and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti all have valid registration. Cway Drinking Water (October 28 2021 October 27 2026); Eva Premium Table Water (February 27 2022 February 26 2025); Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder (June 5 2020 June 4 2025); and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti (November 30 2023 November 29 2028) are all validly registered products.

“The online publication also mentioned Gino Magic Seasoning Tomato Mix and Cway Ultra Drinking Water. While Gino Tomato Mix has since ceased to be in circulation due to the Federal Government pronouncement of prohibition of importation on certain products, Cway Ultra Drinking Water is no longer in circulation.

“The Agency urges the consuming public to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the NAFDAC Registered Products Automated Database (NAPPAD) to check for products regulated by the Agency and their registration status.,

“In addition, the public and stakeholders can always contact the Agency for further information on any product validity as the above search system is not the final verdict due to possible backlog of approvals yet to be uploaded.“