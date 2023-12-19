NAFDAC bursts large haul of fake wines, soft drinks, other consumables

Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja—Operatives of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, have arrested a syndicate that specialises in the production of counterfeit wines, soft drinks and other consumables, in Eziukwu Market, in Aba, Abia State.

This was revealed, yesterday, by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja.

She said NAFDAC carried out several weeks of intelligence gathering and collation of data on the activities of these ‘merchants of death’, in collaboration with other security agencies.

The NAFDAC boss said that the agency carried out the sting operation in the market to burst the criminal operation taking place there.

According to her: “It is worthy of note that this dastard act has been going on for a long time and that they operate like a cartel, threatening anyone who dares to challenge them.”

She said that some of the nefarious activities of the counterfeiters included the manufacture of all kinds of adulterated products, especially different kinds of wine from a wide variety of brands, ranging from Seaman, Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, and Carlo Rossi.

Others are Jenney, Chelsea London dry gin, Schnapp dry gin, McDowells, Black labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic drink, Evra non-alcoholic drink, Cartel and others.

The D-G said that there is also date revalidation for expired products like Peak milk, powdered milk, Ketchups, Yoghurt, Coca-Cola products, and packaging of fake and substandard products, which are later sold to unsuspecting members of the public for consumption.

Adeyeye said because of the extensive operation, the agency raided over 240 shops-turned-factories where the harmful products were being produced and marketed.

“The shops-turned factories are very filthy, using water from very unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, colouring, dirty recycled bottles, and cloned packaging materials of other brands.

“The adulteration of alcoholic beverages by criminal elements in the country is done by mixing of cheaper sources of sugar and starch besides grapes or fruits, among other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

“Over 1,500 cartons of fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation while 300 cartons were evacuated to the NAFDAC warehouse. The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products is estimated at over N750 million.

“Ten people were arrested on arrival at the scene of the crime and will be charged to court after a thorough investigation.

“Due to the sheer magnitude of illegality going on in that section of the market, NAFDAC had to shut the entire market for thorough regulatory activity until an agreement was reached with all stakeholders who signed that the market will never be used for nefarious activities.

“Drinking adulterated alcohol can cause nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, dizziness, blue-tinged or pale skin, irregular or slow breathing, low body temperature, unconsciousness or even death.

“It can also lead to kidney and liver failure. Methanol, a substance which can be used in fake vodka, may cause permanent blindness,” she stressed.