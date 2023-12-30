NAF Promotions: Chief of Army Staff decorates Commander 303 Medium Airlift Group Illorin

In a momentous event on Friday, December 29, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, previously at the helm of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Whirl Punch, decorated the former Air Component Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Air Commodore DAN Apyeyak.

While Lt Gen. Lagbaja has since been appointed as the COAS, Air Commodore Apyeyak is now the Commander 303 Medium Air Lift Group in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The decoration ceremony, a symbol of respect and recognition within military circles, is a testament to the extraordinary service rendered by both senior officers during the Operation Whirl Punch campaign.

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) decorated 22 newly promoted Air Vice Marshals and 16 Air Commodores with their new ranks following their recent elevation by the Air Force Council.

While serving as the Air Component Commander, the newly decorated Air Commodore DAN Apyeyak worked with great dedication and commitment in conjunction with the then JTF Commander (Now COAS) with a lot of synergy and corporation which cumulated to the relative peace and calmness experienced and enjoyed by the populace in the Operation While Punch Area of Responsibility.

His expansive educational pursuits, including courses at esteemed institutions within and outside Nigeria, reflect a thirst for knowledge and expertise. Noteworthy among these are his Senior Staff Course at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Air War Courses at the Air Force War Colleges in Nigeria and Karachi, and specialized training in aviation from the International Aviation College in Ilorin, Kwara State, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Flight Safety International in the USA.

Air Commodore Apyeyak has held a series of distinguished appointments throughout his career, including roles as Training Officer of Opposition Forces at the Armed Forces Simulation Center, Deputy Team Leader for the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), and various operational positions within the Nigerian Air Force.

His professional contributions have been acknowledged through several honors and awards, including the Meritorious Service Star (MSS), Forces Service Star (FSS), and recognition from prestigious institutions such as the Air War College.

Furthermore, Air Cdr Apyeyak’s academic pursuits have seen him earn degrees in Political Science and Defence Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, a Master of International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, and further advanced studies both in Ghana and Pakistan, culminating in pursuit of a PhD.

Outside his accomplished career, Air Commodore Apyeyak finds solace and interest in diverse hobbies, including reading, travelling, engaging in discussions on international affairs, and the intriguing hobby of coin collection (Numismatic).

His personal life mirrors his professional success, being happily married to Mrs. Gloria N. Apyeyak, and together, they share the joy of nurturing five children.