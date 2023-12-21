NADECO USA to Rivers People: Reject agreement between Fubara, Wike

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Clifford Ndujihe

Following an agreement signed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, to end the political crisis in Rivers, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO USA, yesterday, called for an outright rejection of the settlement by the Rivers people.

A statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr David Adenakan, also condemned Wike’s interference with the state’s democratic process, even after his tenure ended.

Adenakan, who stated that political agreements of that nature were capable of destroying the nation’s democracy, noted that President Bola Tinubu was not “a court of law where political parties can resolve their differences. By implication, Tinubu has overruled a subsisting injunction issued by a court of competent jurisdiction in Port Harcourt. Stakeholders and the public must voice their concerns and opinions to uphold transparency and accountability in this matter.”

The group added that “the agreement is undoubtedly coercive and intimidating, and as such, advocates for its outright rejection. Governor Fubara should be cautious not to allow himself to be manipulated by Tinubu. The agreement, as we know, is one-sided, leaving Governor Fubara exposed to the plots of the former governor, Chief Wike, while strengthening his adversaries. The proposed terms, particularly the return of power levers to Wike’s control, do not guarantee a favourable political future for Governor Fubara.”

It also said: “NADECO USA encourages the people of Rivers State to reject any resolution of the crisis by Tinubu and his crony Wike. All political actors should engage in constructive dialogue, not destructive dialogue as Wike and Tinubu are pushing and uphold the rule of law, and work towards fostering good governance in Rivers State for the prosperity of its residents.

“NADECO encourages Governor Fubara to stand firm and continue with the process of uncoupling and dismantling Wike’s political structures. This would safeguard the interest of the people of Rivers State, give him the freedom to govern and also contribute to the preservation of the democratic values we hold dear.

“Therefore, NADECO USA hereby calls upon Mr. Wike to desist from what is perceived as political machinations and treacherous endeavours, and we state unequivocally clear that Rivers State is not his personal property.”