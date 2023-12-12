NADDC DG, NGEP Chair, Innoson Chair, others to grace 2023 NAJA Awards

By Theodore Opara

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and the Chairman of National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), Muhammed Ibrahim, are among top stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry expected at the 2023 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Auto Awards.

The event scheduled for Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, will reward deserving auto companies and personalities operating in the country for the 2023 business year.

According to the organisers, the NAJA auto awards annually celebrates the best players in the Nigerian auto industry, acknowledging the marketing achievements in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets of the auto industry in the country.

Chairman of the 2023 Award Planning Committee, Rasheed Bisiriyu, said the awards celebrate franchise new-car dealers for their exceptional business performance as well as indigenous automakers/assemblers for their effort in helping to develop the local auto industry.

“The award programme illuminates the significant contributions dealer entrepreneurs make in positioning their brands for acceptability, especially in the area of after-sales services.

Also commenting on the forthcoming awards, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, while commending past winners of the awards, also expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders who had over the years been supportive of all NAJA activities.

He explained that each award is to keep encouraging excellence and celebrate the best and the brightest among the stakeholders, their products, and services in the country.