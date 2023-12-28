Na’Abba: His life, times, politics

Umar Ghali Na’Abba

By Charles Kumolu

In a nation already paying dearly for the dearth of statesmen, the death of Ghali Na’Abba seems to have worsened what seems like an irredeemable situation.

Happening at a time when official sycophancy has been elevated to patriotism makes his demise more painful, especially to those who truly want Nigeria to work.

It is so, given Na’Abba’s politics, which was primarily about the nation and not rent-seeking elites.

As Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, the Kano State-born progressive was among the few who stood up to what analysts regarded as the despotism of his era.

He was a torchbearer at the time, earning the admiration and respect of Nigerians.

Na’Abba was firm, courageous and frank in leading the lower arm of the National Assembly when the principles of separation of powers as espoused by Baron Montesquieu was threatened by the executive.

Even after losing his re-election bid in 2003 given his selfless disposition, Na’Abba’s convictions about the Nigerian project never changed. His voice became louder and defining on issues that threatened the nation’s nascent democracy. Alongside others who meant well for the country, Na’Abba soldiered on opposing bad leaders and policies.

At a time like this when there is deep mistrust between political leaders and the people, the likes of Na’Abba provided rays of hope of a better tomorrow. But like all mortals who have gone before him, Na’Abba has ended his race. There is no doubt that it was a good race, but who takes the baton from him remains a big question.