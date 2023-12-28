NA’ABBA, AKEREDOLU: We’ve lost two giants, says Olawepo-Hashim

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Clifford Ndujihe

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Presidential Candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the death of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as a huge loss to Nigeria’s politics and democracy.

Reason: The duo were political giants who bestrode the nation’s political landscape.

In a statement, he said that Na’ Abba was a patriot, selfless politician, and true democrat who sacrificed his ambition by repelling dictatorship and instituting the independence of the Legislature.

“Na’Abba was inspiringly principled, courageous and a deeply patriotic Nigerian who was completely detribilised, tolerant, liberal, gentle and affectionate,” he said, adding that Nigeria and Nigerians “will surely miss this great Nigerian and a selfless politician whose effort to sustain democracy and good governance in the country remains indelible.”

On Akeredolu, he said the late governor of Ondo State contributed immensely in the struggle to uphold the rule of law in Nigeria through his legal practice and as President of the NBA, before venturing into partisan politics.

Olawepo-Hashim noted that Akeredolu was a believer in the principles of true federalism and his death would remain as a great loss to the nation .

“Both men I knew closely. With Na’Abba, we were in the “class of 1999” together as I was active in the National Executive Committee of the ruling party both as a national officer and as founding chairman of the Group of 54 NEC members when the late Na’Abba succeeded Salisu Buhari as Speaker.

“In 2019 when I contested as President, Na’Abba with Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, co-chaired my campaign council. At my last visit to him, I shared the deep hope of full recovery with him as he struggled to survive the illness that took him,” Olawepo-Hashim said.

The frontline politician prayed that God would grant the families and the loved ones of these two great Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.