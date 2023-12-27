Na’Abba, Akeredolu ‘ll be remembered for public service — Remi Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Chairman, Dr. Cornelius Ojelabi, have described the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Malam Umar Ghali Na’Abba, as “sad and tragic.”

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Mrs Tinubu, stated, “I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family, and the people of Ondo State on the passing of His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“He will be remembered for his commitment to public service and dedication to the betterment of Ondo State.

“In this moment of grief, I sympathize with the people of Ondo State for the loss of a visionary leader.

“May his dear wife HE Mrs Betty Akeredolu, their children, the people of Ondo State and all his loved ones, find strength and solace during this trying time. ADIEU AKETI!.”

APC Lagos mourns

APC , Lagos chapter, Chairman, Ojelabi, also expressed shock at the deaths

The APC leader who was a member of the sixth Assembly, described the death of the politicians as a big blow on the country’s democracy as the two of them contributed to the development of the nation when they had the opportunity to serve.

Ojelabi said Akeredolu was a dogged fighter for the institution of democracy and the rule of law, and a brave governor with strong passion for the welfare of his people.

“He was loyal to his leadership call and a true progressive who had been fighting a medical battle for a while now.

“His death is a great loss to APC, the immediate family members of the deceased, the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole,” Ojelabi stated.

The late Akeredolu was sworn in as the then governor of Ondo State on September 17, 2017, under the platform of the APC and was re-elected governor in 2021 for a second term in office.

Similarly, the APC Chairman has sent his condolences to the family of the former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba who, he said, would be solely missed for his steadfastness and integrity

Ojelabi who was a former member of the House of Representatives from Lagos State, said the former speaker, who died at the age of 65, contributed greatly to the legislative arm of government and the strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.