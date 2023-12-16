‘Na there everything dey happen,’ reactions as Portable performs at praise night

Mixed reactions have trailed the performance of singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Lagos State on Friday night.

Recall that the church’s decision was met with backlash from netizens, as many questioned the invitation of secular artistes.

However the church leader saaid that the artiste would no longer perform, but Portable insisted on performing at the church event.

Following his performance, some social media users have claimed that such could only happen in a Celestial church.

@SexyDoyin1 said,”Paso ane Portable performed at a CCC? Na cele all these things dey start sha…”

@Odavwaro wrote “Just look at what cele church gathering is reduced today. See as Portable is doing inside church. It’s time a body is set up to monitor these churches”

@Tomisin4lyf tweeted, “I mean is portable not human ? So because it’s cele it should be Tope alabi every time at a time self Jesus had a chat with Satan so idg but I get at the same time.. I can only sigh”

@duchess_elina said, “Portable went to sing at that cele parish harvest kini, he even wore garment. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m short of words!”

@dayvidofdenve posted, “Cele can’t be considered as a real church tbh, just cruise and vibes, nothing heavenly or godly about their gatherings. How una go invite portable to una churche.tweee”

Vanguard News