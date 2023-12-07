N122bn CBN Power Intervention: TCN target Q2’24 for project completion

By Prince Okafor

There seems to be positive strides towards addressing Nigeria’s power distribution leakages.

This is coming on the heels of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, N122 billion intervention funds targeted to end the distribution companies, Discos, power evacuation gaps.

This is even as the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, disclosed that it is targeting the second quarter of 2024 for the completion of the project.

Already making significant progress, TCN has successfully installed 10 transformers out of the planned 53.

Vanguard gathered that as the project would elevate the nation’s wheeling capacity from 8,100 megawatts, mw, to 10,000mw megawatts, and create a substantial leap in the accessibility and reliability of electricity in the country.

The TCN and Discos Service Level Agreement, SLA, projects is currently ongoing across some parts of the country.

Vanguard had reported that the CBN in continuation of its intervention in power sector, approved the sum of N122.3 billion for the programme; (NEMSF -3) based on the projects estimate for the identified projects.

However, speaking during a tour in Lagos, TCN, Program Coordinator for the project, Adekoya Ajibade stated that, the facility aims to resolving the transmission and distribution interface bottlenecks to improve supply to end users and unlock the unutilized generation capacity in the country.

He said: “So far N85 billion has been disbursed into the APG account of the 53 contractors to execute the projects.

“This intervention is anchored on firm Service Level Agreements (SLAs) between TCN and Discos on the one hand and Discos and their customers on the other hand. The facility was given to Discos to invest in TCN networks by virtue of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, regulation that permits third party investment in the electricity network.

“Payment for the loan would be a net off from the TCN monthly invoice to DisCos. The project implementation office is resident in TCN for effective implementation.

“Projects are presently implemented through the Project Management Office, PMO, at TCN HQ in collaboration with both TCN field engineers and Discos technical team. The time set for the completion of the projects is May 2024 latest.

“PMO has made progress with the implementation of the programme, despite challenges encountered and is committed to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

“Manufacturing process for most of the contracts is scheduled to be completed early next year 2024 to pave way for shipment and delivery. However, seven contractors have finished with offshore production process.

“Some consignments containing Power Transformers have been delivered to Gwagwalada, Oworonsoki 132/33KV Substation and TCN Ojo store in Lagos by Contractors.

“Stakeholders on the projects comprising the team of NESI -SSL, CBN, NERC, PMO/TCN and Discos are on the scheduled inspection tour to inspect the equipment delivered and some selected project sites in Lagos.

“The inspection tour will be a regular occurrence subsequently as the project implementation advances.”

Also, the Assistant Director and Head, Infrastructure Finance Office, CBN, Tumba Tijani, noted that he is impressed with the level of works ongoing, stressing that most of this site visited were only disbursed funds August, 2022.

He said: “The Isolo transmission station, over 70 percent job has been completed, awaiting equipment from TCN for installation.

“In Ojo station we have 100 percent achievement. The two transformer been requested for with accessories all have been supplied, the only one left will be deployed to other site.

“The purpose of this project is to alleviate the blackout and other critical economic issues within the country, which we are facing as a country.

“The project is timely and when completed, millions of Nigerians across the nation would benefit from not only the electricity, also, the locals who have been employed locally to work.

“It would also boost economical activities, as there’ll be more cash in the system, and there’ll also be more manufacturing tools being produced within the country.

“Most of these equipment are fabricated locally except the heavy ones, which we don’t have the components here.

“It is a way forward for us as a nation. CBN envisage this and the outcome, that is why we key into it, to support the nation economically so that we will be vibrant to ensure we address every issues in the country.

“Without power, most of what we are crying for today will not come to reality, power is the bedrock of the economy, and certainly were delighted to see the way the contractors are going on with this job.”