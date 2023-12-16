My parents gave me the Drama Queen title before my Nollywood debut – Ogochukwu Ezeobi

By Benjamin Njoku

2024 is going to be a year that will see a lot of fresh faces joining the Nigerian movie industry. And one of such new faces is a UK-based emerging actress, Ogochukwu Cynthia Ezeobi.

Ogochukwu, who’s a trained nurse, is making her acting debut in the movie, “My Brother’s Love.’

The actress flew into the country Tuesday night to hit the set of the movie, which is being directed by Nnabuike Okoro.

In a chat with our reporter, Ogochukwu said she’s debuting in Nollywood with enthusiasm and a complete open mind, stressing that ” I am looking forward to meeting interesting people who share the same passion as I do “

She said that she has always had affinity with the theatre, while growing up.

‘ my parents gave me the drama queen title ahead of my debuting in Nollywood., following the strong passion I have for acting.’

Ogochukwu is a trained nurse back in the UK, but the Uga , Anambra state-born actress is abandoning the lucrative job to chase her dream in acting.

” I am a nurse which is very rewarding in itself but I would most definitely consider moving back home in order to pursue my dreams whilst giving back to the society that trained me and molded me into the young woman I am today” she said.

Asked what new thing she’s bringing to the industry, the beautiful actress replied: ” I am bringing entertainment, followed by my raw passion for the art and maybe a bit of charisma. “