My mum sold fruits, nine of us lived in a room – Singer Crayon

Nigerian musician Charles Chibuezechukwu, better known by his stage name Crayon, has said his debut album “Trench To Triumph” is a musical depiction of his own life experiences.

The ‘Ngozi’ crooner stated that the album follows his success story from living in the ghetto with his family in a one-room “face-me-I-face-you” apartment housing nine of them to signing with Mavin Records.

Crayon revealed that his mother sold fruits in a kiosk in Iyana-Iba for 19 years.

“‘Trench To Triumph’ album is my story. It’s my reality. It’s my substance. It’s everything I am today. From where I came from; being born in Orile, staying in a face-me-I-face-you apartment with nine people in a room. You open your door, you see people fighting,” Crayon said in a recent interview with Glitch Africa.

“My mum used to sell fruits at Iyana-Iba for 19 straight years. It [‘Trench To Triumph’] is my story. It’s my substance. It’s my reality. It’s everything to me. Now, I’m in my triumphant era. I’m happy about life. Life is going good. Everything is amazing.”

Vanguard News