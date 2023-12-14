My mum sold fruits, nine of us lived in a room – Singer Crayon

Nigerian musician Charles Chibuezechukwu, better known by his stage name Crayon, has said his debut album “Trench To Triumph” is a musical depiction of his own life experiences.
The ‘Ngozi’ crooner stated that the album follows his success story from living in the ghetto with his family in a one-room “face-me-I-face-you” apartment housing nine of them to signing with Mavin Records.
Crayon revealed that his mother sold fruits in a kiosk in Iyana-Iba for 19 years.
“‘Trench To Triumph’ album is my story. It’s my reality. It’s my substance. It’s everything I am today. From where I came from; being born in Orile, staying in a face-me-I-face-you apartment with nine people in a room. You open your door, you see people fighting,” Crayon said in a recent interview with Glitch Africa.
“My mum used to sell fruits at Iyana-Iba for 19 straight years. It [‘Trench To Triumph’] is my story. It’s my substance. It’s my reality. It’s everything to me. Now, I’m in my triumphant era. I’m happy about life. Life is going good. Everything is amazing.”
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.