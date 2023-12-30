My big dream in 2024 – Ogechukwu Anasor

By Benjamin Njoku

In continuation of our interview with Ogechukwu Anasor, also known as Bliss Thelma Joseph, which first part was published last Saturday, the fast-rising actress has said that her biggest dream in the coming year is to have a family of her own.

She also expressed her thought on women going under the knife, saying she does not see anything wrong with anybody who decides to take some part of her body away for reasons best known to her. The actress hinted that she might decide to indulge in such act in future if she feels the need to do so.

“It’s not for me to judge anyone who feels like going under the knife, but for me, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” the actress expressed. On how she handles fans making advances at her on social media, the actress described the experience as being crazy, adding “I am a beautiful girl, it’s okay if any of them decide to make advances at me..If I like the person, I may decide to give the person a chance”. Oge further said she has broken more men’s heart than they have broken her own.

“Men are not to be trusted, most times I would be the one to walk away from the relationship. When they get what they want from you they would start misbehaving,” the actress stated. According to her, in as much as she likes money, she would never end up with a man who would not support her acting career. Recall that Oge broke her silence recently revealing her encounter with a rapist whom she thought was a destiny helper during the early days of her journey into Nollywood. She made her acting debut in 2016 while she was still in school.