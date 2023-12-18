My administration is a product of divine choice – Oborevwori

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (right) in prayer mood with his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi (left) at the End of Year Thanksgiving Service of the state chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria at Agbarho, Delta State on Monday.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, said his administration was a product of divine choice and would continue to ensure fiscal discipline for the overall development of the state.

He stated this at the 2023 Thanksgiving Service of the State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) at PFN Alpha and Omega City, Orhokpokpor – Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the thanksgiving, Governor Oborevwori said giving thanks to God is a scriptural injunction to every Christian, adding that thanksgiving was not an event but should be the lifestyle of every believer.

He commended all fathers of faith for their prayers and support during the last general elections, saying “may I use this opportunity to appreciate all our fathers of faith for their labour of love and steadfastness to partner with my administration to deliver good governance to our people.

“Thanksgiving helps us to put things in proper perspectives for there will be more things going for us than against us. No matter how tough or difficult our present circumstances may be, it is important we do not forget this good injunction.

“Today as a body of believers in the state, we have come to count our blessings and return all glory to God who is the giver of all good things. What I have gone through in all my pre-election matters is just God and God saw us through the tribunal and the Appeal Court”.

Governor Oborevwori further said; “in the six months of our administration, we have ensured prudent management of our finances and we have mobilised our contractors to site. We have continued to ensure that while funding ongoing projects we will also introduce new ones.

“When people are increasing their budget, we reduced our own by 12 percent because of fiscal discipline and by the grace of God, this administration will do what is good for the people of the state.

“As your Chief servant, I am mindful thay this administration is a product of divine choice and I will continue to govern this state with the fear of God and ensure transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance.”

Immediate Past Governor of the State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks expressed joy at the PFN Alpha and Omega City project.

He said he was happy to see what God was doing in the “PFN City” and commended the State Executive of PFN for the great work of transforming the city to the glory of God.

Earlier, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara of God’s Will Mission Inc., in his message, said God is the owner of the earth, adding that thanking God was compulsory for all creatures. He said God can give man quit notice on the earth for not giving Him thanks.

Intercessory prayers were offered for the growth and development of Delta State and Nigeria.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.

Emomotimi Guwor, Member representing Isoko North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Pastor Jonathan Ukodhiko, Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, Mr Hope Oborevwori, Chief Kome Okpobor and other government functionaries.

Also in attendance were the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), Orhue I; the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi Owahwa II; Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III; National Vice President PFN, South-South, Apostle Zilly Aggrey; State Chairman of PFN, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi; Archbishop Simeon Okah; Bishop Dr Pius Odioko; Archbishop Eric Emiaso among others.