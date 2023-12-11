My 7-year entrepreneurial journey marked by challenges, triumphs – Okunbo-Rhodes

Okunbo-Rhodes

It was another milestone in faraway South Africa for the Founder and Managing Partner, Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes as she emerged the 2023 2X Global Woman Manager of the year 2023, emerging as one of the two finalists.

This is coming on the back of winning Impact Investor of the Year 2023. It has been a year among many laudable recognitions for the awards-winning business Amazon.

In a statement she personally signed, Adesuwa described the award while thanking the awardees “as a testament to the resilience of every woman navigating difficult paths towards long-term success”

Elated Rhodes penned, “I am grateful and humbled to have emerged as the 2X Global Woman Fund Manager of the Year in 2023 at the Informa SuperReturn Africa conference in Cape Town.

“I stand on the shoulders of every woman who has dared to dream and who has dared to be the change they want to see in the world. Winning this award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the resilience of every woman navigating difficult paths towards long-term success.

“I reflect on a 7-year journey that led to Aruwa Capital Management, marked by challenges and triumphs, that eventually led to the feat of being the first and youngest solo GP to raise over $10 million in an institutional fund in Nigeria.

“Aruwa Capital Management, my vision turned reality, now stands as a beacon of hope for female fund managers and female entrepreneurs across Africa. This award is not just about me; it’s a nod to the collective power of women shaping the investment landscape.

“This award is a celebration of everyone involved in the journey so far including my incredible team, our supportive investors and LPs, and all of our portfolio companies and partners. I am grateful for your belief and trust in my vision.

“To every woman who aspires to lead, and break barriers and norms, this is for you. Let’s continue pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and creating a more inclusive future together.

“Thank you to 2X Global for the recognition and honour. I am so grateful to everyone that has joined me in this journey so far, the best is yet to come”.

Aruwa Capital Management is a Lagos-based, female-founded and led, growth equity, impact investment company. As one of the few women-owned investment houses on the entire African continent, the team has identified an untapped investment opportunity, investing in rapidly growing companies that either provide essential goods and services to the rapidly growing female economy or businesses that are founded or co-founded by women or have gender diverse teams.

Aruwa Capital Management was founded based on the conviction that the gender imbalance amongst capital allocators provides an untapped opportunity for women as capital allocators to invest in untapped segments of the economy with a natural competitive advantage.

With less than 10 private equity funds owned or led by a woman in the entire continent of Africa, Aruwa Capital Management is unlocking untapped investment opportunities that have been historically overlooked due to the fact that women have not been in investment decision-making roles. These untapped investment opportunities will generate strong financial returns as well as generate positive social impact and improve the quality of lives of millions of people in underserved and overlooked communities.