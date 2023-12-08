Mutfwang moves to address housing deficit among workers in Plateau

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Workers in Plateau State would soon heave a sigh of relief from the soaring cost of rent in the State as the State government is set to partner with the Federal Housing Authority, FHA to construct Smart Housing Units in the Jos metropolis to ease accommodation problem being faced by Civil Servants in the State.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Mr. Joshua Laven disclosed this in Jos shortly after a meeting with the delegation from the Federal Housing Authority, FHA led by Hauwa Babakobi as he noted that “affordable housing plays a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals and families, fostering social stability, and contributing to the overall well-being of the people.”

The Commissioner who represented the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at the meeting stressed that “The construction of Jos Smart Housing Units is a project that is top priority to the State government, that is why the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has engaged FHA in high-level discussion to ensure this people-oriented project become a reality.”

He explained that the State Government’s representatives have also met with the delegation of Shelter Afrique, led by Mrs. Elizabeth Ogonegbu, the Country’s Regional Representative whose organization is a finance institution exclusively supporting the development of affordable housing and real estate sector in African countries so the organization could assist in aiding the development of the project with one digit interest loan.