Muslim professionals visit Baytuzeenah as GMP conference starts Dec 23

From left: Arc. Lateefah Olajide Executive Director of the GMP, Mrs Saidat Otiti CEO of Baytuzeenah, Engr. Nimot Muili and Engr. Olalekan Otubu, Co-Chairs of the Convention Committee.

Members of the Guild of Muslim Professionals, GMP recently visited the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Baytuzeenah, Hajia Saidat Otiti, ahead of the 2023 GMP conference and 10th anniversary celebration of the organisation holding between December 23 and 24, 2023 in Lagos.

The conference, expected to be held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos with the theme “Building bridges of progress”, is aimed at uniting Muslim professionals for political impact, economic advancement and thought leadership, according to the organisers.

The meeting with the renowned entrepreneur provided an opportunity for the professionals to discuss collaboration, share insights, and draw inspiration from the businesswoman’s impressive career journey.

Throughout the visit, Hajia Otiti shared her experiences and offered valuable advice on overcoming challenges, navigating the business world, and achieving success. She also highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, emphasising the contributions of Muslim professionals to various sectors.

The Executive Director of GMP, Arc. Lateefah Olajide expressed GMP’s appreciation for the host’s willingness to share her knowledge and insights.

She noted that the visit availed Muslim professionals and entrepreneurs the opportunity to discuss potential areas of collaboration, including mentorship programs, networking events, and joint initiatives aimed at promoting economic empowerment and professional development.

“We consider this a unique opportunity to meet one of the outstanding Muslim professionals. We are glad that beyond being a successful entrepreneur, Hajia Otiti has shown leadership and capability to be a good role model to other Muslims.

“Having a personality like her during the conference gives confidence that attendees would get top-notch experience,” he added.

Arc. Olajide noted that beyond Hajia Otiti, other Muslim professionals and captains of industries would be attending the conference holding at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, between December 23 and 24.

Among those who will be speaking at the conference are Prof. Ishaq Oloyede (CON), the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Mr Modupe Kadri, the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of MTN Nigeria, Hajia Kafilat Araoye, the Managing Director of Lotus Bank and Barr. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the fmr Chief Executive officer of Nigeria Hajj Commission.

“This year, the conference will be held for two days. On the first day, we would be having speakers addressing the theme and other topical issues that are highly beneficial to Muslim professionals,” he said.

The Guild of Muslim Professionals in Nigeria (GMP) is a non-profit organisation established to create a platform for Muslim professionals in the country. It was founded with the core objectives of networking and mentoring, building icons, successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders, promoting peace, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.