Musawa lauds arts, creative sector’s contributions to nation building

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa

The Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has extolled the role of stakeholders in the Nigerian art and creative industries in building a peaceful and united nation.

The minister gave the commendation in her Yuletides’ goodwill message to artists, performers, artisans, cultural workers and other stakeholders in the sector across the nation.

According to her, creativity inspires hope, fosters unity and contributes to the vibrancy of citizens, irrespective of age, tribe and religion.

“In the spirit of the season, let us also remember the less privileged and extend our love and a helping hand to those in need.

“Together, we will strive to create a more inclusive and culturally vibrant society where arts and creativity can flourish for generations to come,” she said.

Musawa also congratulated Christians across the country as they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, adding that the season was an opportunity to demonstrate the virtues of love, selflessness and service to humanity.

She, therefore, said as Nigerians celebrate and unwind, they should also reflect on the reason for the season.

“Christmas provides us with a unique opportunity to come together as a nation to appreciate our diversity, cultural heritage and invaluable contributions of artists and creatives to our society.

“In this holiday season, we encourage everyone to experience Nigeria’s rich tapestry of artistic performances and cultural festivities that make this time of the year very special.

“Whether it is the traditional performances, art exhibitions, cultural events, movies and our rich Nigerian foods, let us all enjoy the creativity that unites us and lights up this season.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, I wish Nigerians a Merry Christmas filled with love, happiness and the joy of artistic expression,” she said.

NAN