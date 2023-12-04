Murder of ATBU student: NANS calls for improved security on campuses

By Adesina Wahab

Following the stabbing to death of a final year student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, by some hoodlums, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called for improved security surveillance and patrols in and around campuses in the country.



Making the call in a statement on Monday, the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, said such developments should be curtailed and the lives of Nigerian youths adequately protected.



“It is with profound grief that we acknowledge and mourn the tragic loss of our fellow student, Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph, a final year Geology student at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire student community affected by this heart-wrenching incident.



“We are saddened by this deeply distressing incident that unfolded at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State that has resulted in the tragic loss of our fellow student. The life of Agabaidu was abruptly cut short in a stabbing incident, a grim consequence of assailants attempting to forcefully seize his phone.



“This unfortunate event eerily echoes a similar incident last December, further underscoring the pressing need for heightened security measures within our academic institutions. In light of this heartbreaking loss, I call on the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), the police force, and the Bauchi State government to prioritize and intensify security efforts within and around the university campus. The safety and well-being of our students is non-negotiable, and it is imperative that proactive measures are implemented to prevent future occurrences of such tragic incidents.



“The brutal stabbing of Agabaidu, as assailants attempted to forcefully take his phone, is not just a loss to his family but a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced security measures within our academic institutions. It is disheartening to witness the recurrence of such incidents, and we cannot allow the lives of promising students to be cut short in such senseless acts of violence.



“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph during this period of immense grief. As we mourn his untimely passing, let us unite in a collective call for immediate and effective security enhancements to ensure the safety of every student within the state.”