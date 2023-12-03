Mummy Glee lights up Lekki with 10th anniversary celebration of brand

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beauty and Skincare powerhouse, and the Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, Happiness Adebayo popularly known as Mummy Glee is all set to roll out the drums and red carpet to welcome guests from all walks of life to the 10th anniversary celebration of her brand today, December 3, 2023.

According to Mummy Glee, who is also the Yeye Bobajiroro of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, the celebration opens with sales and runway fashion show, open to all and sundry from 12 noon to 6 in the evening. From 8pm, the red carpet and the event begin (strictly by invitation).

” Of course, the dress code is, be sophisticated. There will be a lot of sales at the fashion show that could qualify anyone to attend the main event which is strictly by invitation,” she says.

However, the main attraction of the celebration is the unveiling of the “Face of Glee”, a beauty contest which was set rolling weeks ago. The winner and runner-ups who will be unveiled tonight will be the ‘Face of Glee’ for the next one year.

Beyond her giant strides in the beauty space, Mummy Glee is a public figure who is well celebrated in the entertainment space as she is popular among many entertainment celebrities, having engaged a number of them as brand ambassadors or influencers for her brand at one time or the other.

Some of them include BBNaija Chichi, Modella, Daniella, Diiadem, Seyi Edun, Jide Awobona, to name but a few