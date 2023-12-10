MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa rounds up another year of creatives’ empowerment

By Ayo Onikoyi

MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa, a dynamic corporate shared value initiative, will be capping another impactful year on December 14, with the graduation ceremony of the 2023 cohorts of the Academy in Lagos.

Yearly, the academy trains and graduates a new set of African storytellers, via a 12-month fully-funded training programme that equips them to project the culture of African communities through their films and movies.

“West Africa has a rich history of incredible storytelling, and this is beautifully translated into its film and TV industry. MTF’s main aim is to take this a step further by providing seasoned and emerging creatives in this industry with a world-class opportunity to hone their skills with some of the best teachers and organizations in this sector so that they can elevate their already incredible storytelling skills to meet world-class standards. 2023 has been another remarkable year at MTF West Africa, and we will be rounding up the year with another set of talents graduating from the academy on December 14,” said Atinuke Babatunde, MTF Academy Director for West Africa.

One remarkable success story involves Elvis Damptey, a current MTF student, who produced the short film “Take Back The Night” using his fellow students as the cast. This remarkable achievement led to discussions with Africa Magic for the acquisition of the film as filler content for their channels.

In March 2023, MTF organised an enlightening masterclass in Ghana, bringing together key stakeholders from the Ghanaian film industry. This event showcased the commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering collaboration across borders. It was a platform for Ghanaian and Nigerian filmmakers to exchange ideas, further strengthening the ties between the Director’s Guild of Ghana and the Director’s Guild of Nigeria.

As part of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) activities, MTF conducted an industry masterclass in May and was also part of the Roundtable Discussion on Economic Empowerment in Nigeria, held in April.

Also, MTF students were part of the production of three films that received nominations in different international festivals, highlighting the quality and potential of MTF talent. These achievements include films like “The Delectable Azeezah Sama,” “Dark Echoes,” and “Love from Bayelsa.” These accolades demonstrate MTF’s dedication to nurturing filmmakers who create content that resonates globally.

Since its launch in 2018, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), has been at the forefront of imparting the technical skill needed for high-quality film production in young African talents.. Some of these young talents have gone on to produce movies and series, some of which aired on Africa Magic channels.