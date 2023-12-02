Msuaan bags chieftaincy title of Akeweje in Owu-Kuta kingdom

The Palace of the Olowu of Owu-Kuta kingdom was agog with celebration as the new Akeweje Hon. Michael Msuaan MON, and his wife, ‘Yeye Akeweje’ Mrs Joy Msuaan were installed as ‘Akeweje’ and ‘Yeye Akeweje’ of Owu-Kuta kingdom in Osun state.

HRM (Dr) Adekunle Oyelude Makama, CON explained that since he assumed the throne of his forefathers he has continued to build bridges of peaceful co-existence and national unity.

According to HRM, the “Confernment of this title on Hon Michael and his wife by the Owu Kingdom is a further testimony to that people appreciate Hon Michael’s contribution to national development and humanity in general. HRM emphasized that tue title should further reinvigorate Hon Michael to do more for posterity”

Explaining the significance of the ‘Akeweje’ title, HRM Makama Oyelude, said it was reserved for young people who have shown strong abilities and with traits of becoming emerging leaders and providing leadership and direction for the younger generation.

He enjoined Otunba Akeweje Msuaan, MON and his wife to remain good Ambassadors of the kingdom. He stated that all through Owu kingdom, they will be revered, accepted and recognized as title holders, and treated as son and daughter of Owu Kingdom.

HRM (Dr) Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON described Otunba Msuaan as a young man with strong and exceptional character difficult to find many young people. He said as young as Otunba Msuaan was, he has mingled and served very powerful people in the country and all of them have only glowing things to say about him.

The Secretary to the government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON in his good will message stated that he was convinced that the decision of the HRM to confer the Akeweje title on Otunba Msuaan was well thought out, timely and a reflection of the mood of the nation. He said this honour should serve as a source of encouragement to him to continue to serve the country and humanity.

In his address at the occasion, the former Chief of Army Staff, Ambassador Gen. Yusuf Buratai (Betara of Biu) who holds the title of ‘ Balogun Agba’ of Owu-Kuta kingdom praised Otunba Akeweje Msuaan MON for his commitment to the progress and greater good of the country. He extolled the sterling qualities of Otunba Akeweje Msuaan, as a determined, dependable, honest and trustworthy young man who has built bridges of inter ethnic and regional co-existence. According to him, these were exceptional qualities he found in Otunba Msuaan and encouraged him to keep it up.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large crowd from within the kingdom and Benue State, family, the Tiv Community in Osun State and numerous well wishers. They include Rear Admiral Abdul Biu Adamu OFR (The Shettima of Biu), Chief Terlumun Akputu, Barr. Shima Vembeh, Mr. Gbenda Lukela, Mr. Abo Utah, Mr Terwase Anumve, Surv. John Tondu, Hon Aondoakaa Terwase, Mohammed Salihu and the Osun State Tor Tiv Chief Simon Audu amongst others.

Responding after his installation, Otunba Msuaan MON, thanked HRM Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, CON for considering him worthy of the title. He promised to live up to the integrity, prestige and expectations of the Akeweje title. He promised to always stand for the youth and human development.

Otunba Akeweje Msuaan MON, expressed deep appreciation to the Secretary to the government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume CON. He referred to him as his mentor and leader who has inspired him in so many ways. The Akeweje while thanking every one that honoured him with their presence, expressed gratitude to Amb. Gen. Yusuf Buratai CFR for his mentorship over the years. He thanked him for making out time to be present at the occasion in Owu-Kuta kingdom.

High light of the occasion was the installation of Otunba Akeweje Msuaan MON and his wife as the Akeweje and ‘Yeye Akeweje’ of Owu-Kuta Kingdom by HRM Oba (Dr) Adekunle Oyelude Makama, CON. Dressed in the Youruba royal traditional regalia, a royal crown was placed on his head with a staff of office handed to him by Oluwa (Dr) Adekunle Makama Oyelude CON

The Tiv and Youruba cultural troupes thrilled the crowd at the occasion with different traditional dances.

It was indeed a blend of royalty and culture at its peak.